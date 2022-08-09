Edverse signs MoU with LM Thapar School of Management to boost learning through metaverse

Educational metaverse start-up, Edverse, has signed an memorandum of understating (MoU) with LM Thapar School Of Management, Mohali, Punjab. The collaboration aims to enable students to get fully immersed in a digital classroom environment and be able to interact with the education experts in an interactive model.

According to the official statement, with this collaboration, LM Thapar School has become the first MBA college in India which has come on a metaverse platform.

“With MBA College LM Thapar on board our platform, we thrive to improve the education system holistically. Our platform offers easy access to information and interactive learning tools. Additionally, virtual classrooms offer personalized instruction that learners and educators can revisit at any time. With these collaborations, we seek extensive participation in the coming days and build our strong presence,” Yuvraj Krishan Sharma, co-founder, Edverse, said.

The statement further added that metaverse is the futuristic, experiential virtual learning platform that plays an extremely crucial role by enabling students to engage in highly interactive and fun live classroom sessions. The statement claimed that there has been a significant interest among the students for the metaverse platform, as it has proven to be beneficial in making learning fun and effortless, offers real-time feedback, improves problem-solving ability and enhances the overall learning experience. The inclination towards the metaverse has led colleges or institutions to enhance the teaching-learning methodology, the statement noted.

Further, the statement said that this opportunity will also open a window for the creators of the world to create and sell several on-demand 3D assets, environments and journeys. With its help educators will have access to a market place; which will be the single largest repository of educational assets available. Schools and Universities would also have the ability to personalise education for each student by modifying their virtual environments and it will allow educators the chance to bridge gaps and teach nuance in the theory-to-act.

Meanwhile, Edverse launched its pre-alpha version, aiming to revolutionize the Indian education system. Additionally, Edverse provides help to institutions that seek to digitally transform.

