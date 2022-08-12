EduCrack organises free workshops in August to support students CRACK competitive exams

Ed-tech platform EduCrack has announced plans to organise free workshops for students to offer support for competitive examinations. According to an official statement, the workshops are scheduled to commence on August 17, 20, and 27, 2022. It further added that the workshop is aligned to Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Padhega India tabhi toh Badhega India’. The statement further added that the ed-tech platform aims to empower people to follow their dreams by providing the mentors.

According to the statement, the workshops line-up for three days in August. The first workshop will take place on August 17, 2022 from 7 PM to 9 PM for CAT PRO AD – A detailed workshop on admissions and college selection for CAT aspirants. The second workshop day is scheduled for August 20, 2022, from 5 PM to 6 PM on CLAT RESOLUTE – A must attend Webinar for CLAT 2023 Re-Takers, while the third day of the workshop will be commenced August 27, 2022 from 5 PM to 6 PM – on Career-in-Law- A workshop for students of class 11 who want to pursue a career in law.

The platform claims to provide coaching for various competitive exams such as Masters in Business Administration (MBA), law entrance, banking exams, railways, SSC among others.

“For the betterment of students, throughout August, EduCrack is hosting a series of upcoming webinars that are accessible to all without any charge,” the statement further said.

It further added that EduCrack believes in providing quality education to its users and with its team of experienced educators. “We at EduCrack, want to reach out to as many people as we can and these workshops are a medium to ensure that we connect to the right audience and help them in their journey of choosing a career,” Anand Bhushan, CEO, EduCrack Private Limited said.

