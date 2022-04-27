EduCrack collaborates with Lexicon MILE and University of South Wales to coach 4000 students for IELTS

Ed-tech platform EduCrack has partnered up with Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence (MILE) and University of South Wales (USW), UK to provide online coaching to 4000 students for the English Proficiency Test- IELTS along with other competitive examinations.

“It is an honor for us at EduCrack to be partnering with the Global MBA Program of Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence and University of South Wales, UK, to train 4000 students in the English Proficiency Test(IELTS),” Anand Bhushan, chief executive officer, EduCrack said.

EduCrack offers students an immersive online platform that includes animated videos, interactive and engaging games, tests and challenges, live classes with tutors leveraging well-researched and effective lesson plans. The company intends to achieve their vision of modernised teaching systems by implementing fraud-free processes on their platform and utilising the latest technological advancements like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for exam relevant preparation.

“Lexicon MILE is at the forefront of redefining the postgraduate management studies for students, while EduCrack is here to disrupt the existing EdTech industry through massive improvements in quality and at the same time make it available and affordable to every student out there and the University of South Wales has a history of over 100 years and is an industry-focused institution with a balance of old school and modernised teaching at its roots. The coming together of these three pioneering institutions speaks volumes and we are certain that the students are going to benefit greatly from this association,” professor Raju Varghese, director, IQAC and Global Programs, Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence.

“EduCrack is also in talks with other reputed educational institutions for an agreement on training of students for English Proficiency Test (IELTS) and Campus Recruitment Test (CRT) in addition to bringing out online training batches for MBA Entrance and Law entrance Examinations,” added Bhushan.

