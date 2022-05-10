EduCrack appoints T Rammohan as Chief Knowledge Officer

EduCrack, an online education platform for competitive exams has appointed T Rammohan as the Chief Knowledge Officer. Rammohan comes with 23 years of experience in teaching and has been coaching students for Common Admission test (CAT), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) in various subjects like finance, philisophy amongst others.

In his new role, Rammohan would head the knowledge group of EduCrack and look after the course structure, scheduling, and preparing the study material. He would be also taking lectures, mentoring students, recruiting and training teachers as a part of his new mandate.

“Rammohan has been guiding students on how to convert their IIM calls and secure final admissions in the top-notch B-Schools of the country. Rammohan’s work ethos rhymes very well with what EduCrack stands for and his joining EduCrack would boost EduCrack’s endeavour to provide the students with best preparatory skills to crack the competitive exams,” Anand Bhushan, chief executive officer, EduCrack said

EduCrack offers various online solutions for various competitive exams like CAT, CLAT, CRT, Bank PO among other. The company claims to offer customised solutions to students based on their actual needs.

