Educational institutions need to register for online student learning assessment – AICTE

PARAKH is an AICTE-SLA project designed to understand the various skill development factors of students in technical Institutes across India.

Institutions will have to register on PARAKH online portal and be a part of the online student learning assessment program, said All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) – the regulatory body on Wednesday. PARAKH is an AICTE-SLA project designed to understand various factors related to skill development among students in technical institutes across India. It aims to bridge the gap between industry requirements and teaching-learning process. Additionally, it is looking at providing students from technical colleges the opportunity to explore appropriate employment as per their capabilities.

The portal contains industry related questions in analytical, communicational, quantitative, comprehensive, application based formats. “If a college wants to assess a whole class, then the whole class can attend the test. Advantage is that, if students are lagging in some particular area, then the institution can take remedial measures,” Rajive Kumar, member secretary, AICTE, said. In addition, faculty members can attend the tests if they need it.

At present there are around 1.6 lakhs questions in the database curated by professionals and industry experts. Facilities for faculty members to share questions in the portal will also be made available shortly. The questions are available in multiple languages. Users can choose the language or switch in between as per requirements. “It will be made compulsory for all colleges and institutions to register to the PARAKH portal for further proceedings of the affiliation process under RGPV University. Secondly, the examination department of the varsity is instructed to make a field with regard to PARAKH,” Sunil Kumar, vice chancellor, RGVP Bhopal, said.

According to Akash Tripathi, principal secretary, technical education iInternationally, portal must provide some comparisons with their skills and aptitude level of other countries as well.

Read Also: IIT Guwahati signs MOU with India Japan Lab, Keio University for multiple collaborations