Educational institutions can now adopt animals at Delhi zoo, says officials

Educational institutions, private companies, and general public have been allowed to adopt animals at the Delhi zoo to help in wildlife conservation efforts at the facility, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the official statement, the animal adoption scheme, which was in the works for the last five years, was launched recently and is open to the general public, corporate sector, celebrities, educational Institutions among others.

The statement said interested people can download a form available on the Delhi zoo’s website, fill up and send it to the administration following which an agreement will be signed between the two parties.

The Kolkata Zoological Garden, Mysore zoo, Karnataka; Nandankanan zoo, Odisha; and Vishakhapatnam zoo have implemented the scheme, the statement added.

Further, the statement mentioned that Oil India has adopted two rhinos for Rs 6 lakh each for a year. A large number of people have shown interest in adopting birds, snakes and even elephants, Dharamdeo Rai, director, Delhi Zoo, said.

The involvement of people will help the zoo create awareness about the plight of the endangered species. Their contribution would help improve the existing facilities for the animals, Rai said.

As per the statement, the adoption cost ranges from Rs 700 per year for a zebra finch bird to Rs 6 lakh per year for lion, tiger, rhino and elephant. Adoption of leopard, hippopotamus, striped hyena would cost Rs 3.6 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh, respectively.

The adopters will be given a membership card once they make the payment. Using the card, the adopter along with up to five family members can visit the adopted animal once in a month. The name of the person or the company’s logo will feature in a signage in front of the adopted animal’s enclosure. The zoo will also provide a certificate to the adopter on successful completion of the adoption membership tenure, the statement noted.

With inputs from PTI

