Educational institutes needs affordable high quality education, says AICTE chief

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairperson Anil D Sahasrabudhe has stressed on the need for affordable high quality education and stringent self governance and self regulation on the part of every educational institute. Sahasrabudhe further called for reaching the benchmark of 1:15 teacher-student ratio to ensure imparting high quality education.

The programme was conducted virtually by the Indian Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. “Each educational institute must meet the requirements of faculty, laboratory and must have transparency. While affordability is important in our country, we must ponder over the twin issues of high quality and equitable education.” the chairman said.

“I cannot say that the 1:5 teacher-student ratio as in ancient Nalanda or Takshila University is possible any more today. Finding teachers in that ratio is a problem as there are about 25 crore students in schools and four crore in higher educational institutions in the country,” he said.

Furthermore, Sahasrabudhe recommended the need for a system where self-governance and self-regulation are important prerequisites in higher education. “Each educational institute must meet the requirement of faculty, laboratory and must have transparency. The infrastructure facilities must be posted on a website with major stakeholders – students and teachers – having access to it. If the information is not correct they must approach the regulatory body,” the AICTE chief said.

According to him, there has to be one single regulatory framework with verticals as funding, accrediting and educational council at national level. “There are around over 1000 universities set up by acts of Parliament and assemblies, besides private universities and deemed universities in states. There are institutes of eminence among higher educational institutions. All these need to be brought under one umbrella for the interest of education,” he added.

“The edu tech companies are playing a great role, using all varieties of possible tools and making use of AI (artificial intelligence)” he said. Edu tech from school to higher education are driven by a variety of needs. “Skilled education is not enough. There has to be a combination of skilled as well as theoretical concepts,” he added.

