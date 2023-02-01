Education needs to be priority for govt, political leaders, says Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Education should be the priority for the government as well as all political leaders, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

He made the remark while addressing a conference — ‘Prayaas – Young Minds, New Possibilities’ — organised by Udhyam Learning Foundation.

“Indian youth holds the key to the nation’s advancement. Youth must be inspired and provided with opportunities to become life-long learners. Hear them and trust them as they will become the innovators who will change the world in the future,” Sisodia added.

He said India needs to be more experimental in its approach and keep testing new models for educational transformation.

“Prayaas’ is an effort to unite like-minded people and organisations who care deeply about the lack of opportunities and pathways for India’s youth to realise their potential,” Mekin Maheshwari, founder, ULF, said.

“The goal is to build a thriving and supportive ecosystem, where every individual feels empowered to define their own path,” Maheshwari added.

Change-makers, practitioners and leaders from over 120 organisations including Delhi government school students, teachers and other independent people, participated in the Prayaas event.

With inputs from PTI