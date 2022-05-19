Education most effective tool for upliftment of marginalized communities, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiahas said education is the most effective tool for upliftment of marginalized communities and more youth should come forward to work in this direction. The statement was made during the minister’s meeting with DISOM fellows from eight states undergoing training in youth leadership and grassroots democracy.

DISOM, The Leadership School aims to work on developing the political and social ‘servant leaders’ of the future. DISOM fellows work in eight states to develop social reform and political understanding of backward society and make them work in a decisive role in the society.

“Youth coming out of college today should think of contributing to society by making it a better place to live. They should think of resolving existing social issues,” he said. The deputy chief minister further added that one of the most effective tools that can help in upliftment of marginalized communities is education.

According to Sisodia, more youth like DISOM fellows should come forward to work in this direction and make quality education accessible to children in these communities. “Focus of education should be on enabling children to become job providers and inculcating growth mindsets, instead of completion of syllabus and degrees,” the minister said.

With inputs from PTI.

