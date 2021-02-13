  • MORE MARKET STATS

Education Ministry to train 56 lakh school teachers through NISHTHA this year

February 13, 2021 4:11 PM

The Education Ministry's decision is in line with the announcement made by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union budget speech this year where she had mentioned that about 56 lakh school teachers will be trained from across the country.

NISHTHA was launched by the Department of School Education and Literacy last year.

In a significant decision, the Union Ministry of Education is planning to train about 56 lakh school teachers from across the country in the current year 2021-22. The Education Ministry’s decision is in line with the announcement made by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union budget speech this year where she had mentioned that about 56 lakh school teachers will be trained from across the country. The budget announcement had also mentioned that the training of teachers will be conducted through NISHTHA. According to the Indian Express report, the Education Ministry trained about 30 lakh elementary school teachers digitally during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Education Ministry in a statement was quoted as saying that the training for the school teachers will be more specialised and focused. As far as the timeline of the beginning of the training is concerned, the Ministry has said that the training of teachers who teach students in their foundational years will begin from the month of August. On the other hand, the secondary and higher secondary classes teachers who teach students in the higher classes up to class XII will begin in the month of July this year.

NISHTHA which expands to National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement is a teacher training initiative that aims at equipping teachers to provide better learning outcomes. NISHTHA was launched by the Department of School Education and Literacy last year.

As per the statement of the Education Ministry, a total of 18 modules of NISHTHA were made available on the online platforms and translated into 10 major regional languages of the country. During the Coronavirus pandemic, the NISHTHA modules were used for training elementary school teachers from different schools across the country including the autonomous schools directly under the Ministry of Education like Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas among others.

