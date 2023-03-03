scorecardresearch
Education Ministry to launch SATHEE, a self-paced learning assessment platform for students

The platform — Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE) — has been prepared in association with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

Written by PTI
The platform aims to bridge the gap for the students in society who can't afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching.
The Ministry of Education (MoE) is set to launch a platform that will give students self-paced interactive learning and assessment to prepare for competitive and other exams, according to University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

The platform — Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE) — has been prepared in association with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

“This platform aims to bridge the gap for the students in society who can’t afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching. It aims to make the students learn the concepts and focus on their weak topics so they feel confident to give any exams by watching videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members,” Kumar said in a series of tweets.

The platform will be launched by the Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, on March 6.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 09:25 IST