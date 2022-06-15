Education Ministry to launch degree programme for Agniveers, grant 50% credits for in-service training

In light of the career prospects of ‘Agniveers’, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced plans to launch a three-year skill based bachelor degree programme for defence personnel which will recognize the skill training received by them during their tenure in the defence establishments, officials said on Wednesday. The programme will be designed by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

The Union Cabinet June 14, 2022 has approved the recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces called AGNIPATH and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

The degree programme will be recognised both in India and abroad for employment and education. The Army, Navy and Air Force will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IGNOU for implementation of the scheme, the officials said.

As a part of the programme, 50 % of the credits required for a graduate degree will come from the skill training – both technical and non-technical – received by the Agniveer, and the remaining 50 % will come from a basket of courses that cover a wide variety of subjects like languages, economics, history, political science, public administration, sociology, mathematics, education, commerce, tourism, vocational studies, agriculture and jyotish, along with ability enhancement courses on environmental studies and communication skills in english.

The programme aims to align with UGC norms and with the National Credit Framework , National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) as mandated under the National Education Policy 2020. It also has provision for multiple exit points – Undergraduate Certificate on successful completion of the first year courses, Undergraduate Diploma on successful completion of the first and second year courses, and Degree on completion of all the courses in a three year time frame.

The framework of the programme has been duly recognized by the concerned regulatory bodies – All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and UGC.

