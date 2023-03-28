Approximately 9,000 schools from all over the country have been selected by the Ministry of Education for the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) programme, according to an official statement. These schools were chosen from a pool of over 250,000 government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, that met the eligibility criteria for the programme, the statement said.

The objective of PM SHRI schools is to provide quality education for the cognitive growth of students and foster all-around individuals equipped with crucial 21st-century skills. Nevertheless, the Education Ministry has yet to receive Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) from seven states to upgrade their schools under the PM-SHRI scheme, which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5th of last year, the statement noted.

The PM SHRI school is a new centrally sponsored initiative with the aim of enhancing over 14,500 schools across the nation. This will be achieved by reinforcing particular existing schools, which are being administered by all levels of government. The authorities in seven states and Union Territories, particularly Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jharkhand, have been contacted by the Centre, encouraging them to adopt the plan and guarantee first-rate education for every student, as per the statement.

With inputs from PTI.