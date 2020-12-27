Education ministry exploring common entrance test option for UG admissions in Central universities from 2021

Joint entrance exam for admission to UG coureses at central varsisties in pipeline. (Representative Image)

The Ministry of Education is exploring the option of conducting a common entrance test for admission to undergraduate colleges across all Central universities from the next academic year. The move will be the first step towards moving away from unrealistic cut-off marks that colleges put up for admission to their UG courses.

The New Education policy rules in the favour of reducing entrance exams for admission to colleges to eliminate the mushrooming of coaching institutes for preparing students taking these competitive exams.

The UGC had set up a seven-member committee on December 23 to consider the prospects of holding a common entrance test for admissions to undergraduate level from the upcoming academic year at all Central universities to provide students and institutes a common platform.

If the suggestion for a centralized entrance exam is materialized, the National Testing Agency will bear the responsibility of conducting a common aptitude test and a common exam for a discipline at least twice a year for admission to Central universities.

Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said they are expecting a report by January on disciplines that will need separate tests and other intricacies while going forward with this plan and make a decision by March 2021. The Ministry is eyeing to start the common entrance test from the next session starting in August, said Khare.

Rashmi Biswal, Principal of DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave said that the challenge lies in streamlining the exam curriculum for all the students. Ashok Pandey, Director of Ahlcon group of schools supporting the idea of joint entrance exam said the move will encourage more multiculturalism.