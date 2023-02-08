Education ministry calls for CAG audit of ‘misuse’ of PM Poshan funds in West Bengal

The Ministry of Education has asked the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for a special audit of alleged misuse of funds for the PM Poshan scheme in West Bengal over last three years, officials said on Wednesday.

Necessary corrective action will be taken by the ministry based on the audit report, they said. “The Education Ministry has requested CAG for a Special Audit of implementation of PM Poshan scheme in the State of West Bengal for the last three financial years. This audit will encompass compliance, performance and financial audit,” a senior ministry official said.

“CAG is empowered to conduct this Audit under Regulations on Audit and Accounts (Amendment) 2020 framed in pursuance of Section 23 of the Comptroller and Auditor Generals (Duties, Powers and Conditions of Service) Act, 1971, (Act No 56 of 1971),” the official said.

The Department of School Education and Literacy administers the PM Poshan scheme vide which funds are provided to states, based on proposals received from them, for proving one hot cooked meal to eligible children from grades one to eight and those in Balvatika (below grade one).

The PM Poshan scheme benefits about 11.80 crore children in the country studying in 11.20 lakh government and government-aided schools.