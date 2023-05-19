scorecardresearch
Education minister reviews progress of ongoing infrastructure projects of centrally funded education institutions

During the meeting, Pradhan directed the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to speed up and complete the infrastructure projects by the end of the year.

Written by FE Online
He chaired a high-level meeting.

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects of centrally funded education institutions. He chaired a high-level meeting.

During the meeting, Pradhan directed the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to speed up and complete the infrastructure projects by the end of the year.

“Modern infrastructure will be dedicated to the nation soon which will give impetus to our efforts of creating 21st-century global citizens,” said the minister.

In total, work is going on in 43 HEIs including IIITs, IITs, IIMs, IISERs, and Central Universities.

Likewise, across the country, ongoing projects of institutions under School Education such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Jawahar Navodya Vidyalayas were also reviewed.

The completion of new projects comprises various new academic labs, blocks, hostels, and facilities for vocational activities for students of various IIITs, IITs, IIMs, Central Universities and IISERs.

Secretary of Higher Education, K. Sanjay Murthy, senior officials of CPWD, Heads of HEIs, NBCC, and Ministry of Education attended the meeting.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 20:52 IST

