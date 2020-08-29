Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal lays foundation stone for academic block, library at Central University of Odisha

Ramesh Pokhriyal believes that the university will help with the new education policy proposed a few weeks back.

Central University of Odisha foundation day: On the 12th foundation day of the Central University of Odisha, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal laid the foundation stone for the library, academic block and staff quarters. The ceremony was held virtually where Ramesh Pokhriyal along with Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan attended through a video conference. All students and faculty members, other than a few present in the vicinity, attended the inauguration live.

“The university is expected to play an important role in fulfilling the dream of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” said Pokhriyal. He also lauded the efforts of the university in taking forward the online mode of education for its students at a time when the country is fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic. Further, he believes that the university will help with the new education policy proposed a few weeks back.

It is to note that the Central University of Odisha was established 12 years back in 2009 among nine universities that were introduced at that time. “The university has been going forward with its mission as well as vision and has successfully fulfilled the educational needs of aspirants in its locality,” read the statement by the university. The university currently has 14 departments and 30 programmes for students. It is aiming to introduce 13 new programmes in the next academic year. The courses include Physics, Botany, Zoology, Life Sciences, Psychology, Social Sciences and Gender studies among others. Recently, it has started MBA programmes for public sector organisations, government programmes, private companies and entrepreneurship.

While the year has been difficult for students, the university said that it has adjusted to the online mode of education where teachers were successful in finishing the syllabus for the last semester. It added that home-based open book examinations were also conducted for intermediary and terminal semesters.