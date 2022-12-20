Education in 2022: Walking through major developments in India’s academic policy

Since the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, apex educational advisory bodies of India have rolled out major transformations across institutions. However, with the onset of the pandemic apparently slowed down implementation of the NEP in 2021. As a result, 2022 seemed to have geared up to initiate necessary changes. Here is a glance of the major developments that has changed the dynamics of Indian education system in 2022:

Implementation of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET), rolled out by University Grants Commission (UGC) conducted its first phase of undergraduate and postgraduate examinations in July, 2022. CUET includes entrance examinations for all central universities. In 2022, 2,50,495 students were allotted slots for CUET, while 1,91,586 appeared in the exam, as per reports. Furthermore, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that CUET 2023 will be conducted between May 21 – May 31, 2023.

Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes (CCFUP)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the new curriculum framework for Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), which will replace the existing Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) across higher education institutions. Among other major features, the new curriculum will facilitate students with multiple entry and exit options with UG certificate, or, UG diploma, or degree certificates based on their earned credits.

New Regulations for PhD programme

The UGC has announced new PhD regulations, which allows candidates who have completed a four-year bachelor’s degree programme in any discipline with a minimum of 75% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade to be eligible for a PhD programme.

DU’s Financial Scheme for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students

The University of Delhi launched a financial support scheme for economically weaker students of full-time undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As per the scheme, students with family income below Rs four lakh get 100% of fee relaxation, whereas, students with family income between Rs 4-8 lakh will get 50% of fee waiver.

Emphasise on Regional Language in Education

In line with the NEP’s aim to promote Indian language in teaching learning process, in August 2022, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) implemented regional language in technical education. With this regard, UGC is likely to introduce regional language in course curriculum across all disciplines. The Ministry of Education has also emphasised implementation of regional language in medical education, and is expected to roll out guidelines for the same.