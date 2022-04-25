Education in institutes should not be based on political ideology, says Gadkari

Education in institutions should be free from politics and it should not be based on the political ideology followed by the founders of such institutes irrespective of which party they belong to, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday.While speaking in 95th All India Marathi Literary meet (Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan) at Udgir in Maharashtra’s Latur district, Gadkari said that writers, historians and journalists play a key role in bringing about a positive change in the mindset of people.

“Literature is very important in politics, but politics should not be played on the platform of literature. Great literature can do the work of nation-building and nation development. But the problem nowadays is that there are good and bad things in every field. Many educational institutes belong to politicians, but the education imparted through such centres should not be based on the ideology followed by their founders,” he said.

The minister was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the three-day 95th All India Marathi Literary meet (Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan) at Udgir in Maharashtra’s Latur district.

“No matter which political party the founder of an educational institute belongs to, the education being imparted in his institutes should be free from politics,” Gadkari added.

Giving an example of “Taare Zameen Par”, a Hindi movie starring Aamir Khan, saying the film teaches us how an ideal teacher should be.

Gadkari has also said that if we want to be the number one country in the world, we have to study literature, poetry, music and history. There is a need for socio-economic reforms in the country. A man is superior by his quality and not by his caste. He has further added that there is a need to raise the agriculture growth rate and the per capita income to go up. Farmers in the country should not just be food providers, but should also become energy providers, the minister added.

