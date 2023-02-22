Education in India is being internationalised with implementation of NEP: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister claims that the implementation of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) is aimed at globalising the country’s education system for the greater good of the world, according to an official statement.

S Jaishankar, external affairs minister, emphasised the importance of having a larger number of international students in order to increase awareness of global developments among India’s youth, as per the statement. “In a globalised world, it’s absolutely essential that young people of India are fully aware of what’s happening in the world and there is no better way to do that than having international students among you,” Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister lauded the process of change that began in Jammu and Kashmir three years ago due to the centre’s goal of providing the same opportunities for advancement and prosperity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as are enjoyed by the rest of India, the statement mentioned.

“Today, India has projects done or underway in 78 countries of the world. So, if our ties are so extensive, investments are so deep and networking is so good, we need to see more international students coming to India,” Jaishankar added.

The education fair showcased India’s national resolve to be the knowledge superpower and global hub of education, together with its rich cultural heritage and tradition that would promote social and cultural exchange between the nations.

“In the last 2.5 years, Jammu and Kashmir has become the champion of the country as far as digital transactions are concerned. We have built a digital society, offering 446 services online, and our entire administration is paperless. J&K is witnessing a digital revolution,” Manoj Sinha, lieutenant governor, Jammu and Kashmir, said.