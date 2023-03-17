Education in declension in Pak-occupied Kashmir

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has witnessed high rate of school dropouts, particularly among girls, and at the higher educational level, the absence of foreign students in the colleges and universities, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Prime Minister, PoK, said as reported by Asian Lite International.

According to Asian Lite International, an editorial in the Siasat newspaper noted that the PM’s worry is mistrust of the calibre of universities while the educational standards in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are shockingly low. “We take education only to get something and not to give,” read the newspaper.

In the editorial, as mentioned by Asian Lite International, it is stated that it is improper to place all the blame on universities because they are being utilised as political props. As a result, they cannot carry out their functions as effectively as they should.

“In our society, obtaining a government job and income is the sole goal of education. Those who have the potential to contribute to the world are respected in today’s society. Forget about the nation or community, the research level in our universities is not even advantageous to researchers themselves,” the editorial sneers at the subpar standards of higher education.

Adding a pity comment, the writer said, “PhD, MPhil and MA degree holders keep approaching matric pass ministers for getting a government job. There is a big difference between the job holder and the job provider. Here everyone wants to get a job but not to give jobs.” Despite the promotion of science and technology at universities around the world, “We are still doing a study on personalities only.” It should come as no surprise that “universities have evolved into factories for awarding degrees.” “Countries adept in inventions are not only offering facilities to the world but are also making a great deal of income in addition to dominating the world economy,” read a report published in Asian Lite International.

This is not the case with the majority of Pakistani universities, where standards are subpar and vital study topics are ignored. According to Asian Lite International, the author also claimed, “Our governments are not giving these colleges the funding they require for higher standards and research. The educational system is conformist and promotes conformism rather than encouraging students to question and inquire. The majority now claim that professors earn such high incomes because of what they perform. People’s arguments are valid if measured against the standards of our colleges, and if people’s positions are considered, quality is also crucial.”

With inputs from ANI