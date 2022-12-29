Education in 2022: Scholarship schemes run by AICTE to boost higher education in India

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Indian government plans to boost higher education outcomes by providing scholarships and other financial aids to students. Several such schemes were continued in 2022 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). These scholarships will remain applicable in 2023 as well. FE Education looks at some of the major government educational schemes run by AICTE:

PG Scholarship Scheme

The Post Graduate (PG) Scholarship Scheme is meant for students who have qualified Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). Under the scheme beneficiaries get a stipend of Rs 12,400 per month to promote them to pursue post graduation in professional subjects such as Engineering, Technology, Management, Pharmacy, among others in select institutes, colleges, and universities.

National Doctoral Fellowship (NDF)

This fellowship is meant for students who wish to pursue PhD in AICTE approved colleges. The objective is to promote research culture in AICTE approved institutions. A maximum of two scholarships are granted under the scheme per Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) Centre. Furthermore, candidates get a grant of Rs 28,000 per month under the fellowship excluding house rent allowance.

Pragati Scholarship Scheme

This scholarship scheme is meant for meritorious girls with the aim to encourage them to pursue technical education. To be eligible for this scheme, a candidate is required to be admitted to the first year of Degree/Diploma course in any of the AICTE approved institutes. Under the scheme candidates are provided financial assistance Rs 30,000 or at actual, whichever is less and Rs 2,000 per month for 10 months as incidentals charges each year.

Saksham Scholarship Scheme

Saksham Scholarship Scheme is meant for specially-abled children to promote them to pursue technical education. Candidates who are admitted to first/second year of degree level course in any of the AICTE approved institutions are eligible to apply for the scheme. Furthermore, the candidate’s disability should not be more than 40% and their family income should not exceed eight lakh per annum. The scheme provides a tuition fee reimbursement of Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 as incidentals each year.

Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS)

PM Special Scholarship Scheme is meant for Jammu and Kashmir students to pursue undergraduate studies outside the union territory (UT). Under the scheme a maintenance charge of one lakh is provided and an academic fee of Rs 30,000 is given for general degrees, 1.25 lakh for engineering degree, and three lakh for medical degree each year.

Prerana and Samriddhi schemes for SC/SC students

These schemes are designed for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students to promote them to pursue higher education in the field of technology and start their own enterprise. A financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh (one-time) is provided under the Prerana scheme while a total of Rs 20 lakh is given under Samriddhi.