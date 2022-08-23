Education dept to track school dropouts with a new system, says Haryana CM Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar, chief minister, Haryana stated that government has made concerted efforts to keep a check on the school dropouts so as to ensure that no student should be deprived of education due to any reason.

“Taking this commitment further, the education department is set to implement a new system to track every student in the age group of five to 18 years,” the chief minister said.

“Under this system, the children in this age group who are registered for the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) would be tracked by the education department so that real-time information about all such students be collected and the actual status of the school dropout rate can be determined,” he added.

According to an official statement, Khattar was presiding over a meeting with the administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, chief executive officers, Zila Parishad and district municipal commissioners.

Furthermore, taking serious note of the issue regarding depletion of water levels within and nearby areas of mining sites in the state, Khattar directed the officers concerned to install piezometers at these sites to determine the status of the groundwater table.

Piezometers are used to measure underground water pressure.

While giving directions regarding cooking gas connections provided under the Ujjwala scheme, Khattar said that every District Commissioner should ensure that no household is left bereft of these connections. He mentioned that if any house in the state is still left with a domestic gas connection, then a connection should be given to such eligible family immediately.

The chief minister further directed the officers concerned to expedite the ongoing survey work under the Housing for Economically Weaker Sections policy to identify the potential beneficiaries in rural as well as urban areas in the State.

With inputs from PTI.

