Education Centre of Australia Group launches OpenLearning Bharat to transform online education in India

Education Centre of Australia Group (ECA) has announced the launch of OpenLearning Bharat in the Indian market to transform the education landscape. The launch aims to contribute towards the government’s vision of ‘India a Vishwa Guru’ in education.

OpenLearning Bharat, an initiative backed by the Education Centre of Australia and led by Group CEO Rupesh Singh and India CEO Rajesh Singh. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and drawing upon the expertise of top educators, the platform is designed to unlock the full potential of every student, nurturing their talents and guiding them towards success, an official release said.

As per the release, OpenLearning has an extensive reach with over five million students globally and works with 300 of the world’s top 3% International universities.

The platform offers a diverse range of highly sought-after courses, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, and more. These courses have gained significant popularity due to their relevance in today’s digital age and the growing demand for professionals in these fields. By providing comprehensive and up-to-date training in these areas, OpenLearning Bharat aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving technology industry.

“India’s rapid growth in the online education industry presents a remarkable opportunity for the nation to establish itself as a global leader in education. As founder of ECA Group, I believe that access to quality education should not be limited by financial constraints. OpenLearning Bharat, with its in-demand courses in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, and more, aims to bridge the gap and empower students from all backgrounds,” Rupesh Singh, founder, CEO, Education Centre of Australia (ECA Group), said.