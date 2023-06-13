Education among top priorities for Indians: Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study 2023

Around 82% of Indians surveyed have increased interest in pursuing online education under the current macroeconomic conditions, the Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study 2023 stated. They believe that upskilling will enable them to stand out in the job market and provide greater career opportunities, the study said.

As per the study, 94% of Indians consider a paid online programme format for continued learning and upskilling. Furthermore, · 86% of Indian professionals also said that a high-quality upskilling programme would allow them to achieve their career-related goals.

This study was conducted by Emeritus through its extensive survey of 6,600 professionals aged between 21 and 65 across 18 countries, including India, US, China, UK, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, among others, to understand how the global workforce is leveraging online education to navigate through uncertain times.

The study found that an overwhelming 73% of Indians are showing an increased interest in pursuing further education as a result of recent global developments. Data analysed by the study showcased a stronger interest in upskilling among Indians in the current climate, compared to the global average of 55%. One in every two Indian professionals surveyed also emphatically said that they are willing to spend more on education for themselves, their children or family.

The third edition of the Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study 2023 depicted that even as two in three Indians approached household spending with caution by spending primarily on healthcare, medicine and groceries, education is perceived by Indians as a necessary and worthwhile investment for career growth.

The surveyed Indian professionals hailed from diverse sectors such as software and IT services, finance, insurance, education, manufacturing, technology and innovation, healthcare, engineering and construction, and retail, among others. The median age of the respondents was 39, with an average work experience of 12 years.