Education 4.0 – Driving change in the learning ecosystem

By Alagar Samy

The evolution of the education system has changed the course of how knowledge is transferred in the traditional educational model. Industry 4.0, which brought a sharp growth in the usage of internet-based technologies and communication tools across industries prompted the evolution of Education 4.0. Today’s education trends are shaping tomorrow’s workforce by including learner-centric, decentralized, and tailor-made learning strategies which are accompanied by corresponding pedagogies and teaching strategies. To impart future skills and make the students job-ready, educational institutes are incorporating an experiential, hands-on approach to learning which will shape the methods of learning models.

Education 4.0, a new learning approach

Education 4.0 has introduced a new approach to the learning process by emphasizing holistic learning modules to improve the quality of education provided to students. The flipped classroom approach is one example of innovative teaching and learning practices as part of Education 4.0. Students in flipped classrooms can research lesson-related digital sources such as educational videos, presentation materials, and e-materials outside of the class and gain knowledge, and students can use classroom time for activities like discussion, analysis, and problem-solving for what they learnt outside the class.

Education 4.0 is a smart, cyber-physical, digital revolution that will benefit many stakeholders, including teachers and educators. Education 4.0 benefits teachers and educators by allowing them to better fulfil the individual needs of students.

Role of Teachers in education 4.0

Education 4.0 gives tools to teachers and makes their job easier. Usage of a learning management system empowers teachers to communicate with their students more efficiently and quickly. It reduces the manual work of teachers by automating many processes.

Education 4.0 empowers teachers to be better at their jobs, which in turn improves student learning outcomes. Additionally, it aids teachers in developing their abilities to guide students on cutting-edge technologies, its implications and how to safeguard themselves from cyber threats. Overall, the role of the teacher gains importance gradually in Education 4.0 as the teachers play more of a role of mentoring and guiding the students.

Students under Education 4.0

Skills demanded from students are changing with the rapid evolution of technology. Students need to be open to change and adaptable. Students should practice self-study skills, as learning would be a life-long process and they have to constantly keep learning by self. Education 4.0 lays strong foundation for developing self-learning skills among students and enhances their learning outcomes. Education 4.0 encourages students to utilize the resources available on the Internet and make use of online courses & other learning resources and learn at any time. It enables students to connect with a broad network and enhanced communication platforms.

Education 4.0, serves as the right approach to develop the desirable skills for students, making them innovative and creative entrepreneurs/employees with the ability to adapt to the use of new technologies.

To conclude

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has led to the emergence of innovative educational programs and resources for new and cutting-edge technologies. Examples include massive open online courses (MOOC), virtual classrooms, libraries & laboratories. Artificial intelligence, robots, and smart technology are just a few examples of how the industrial revolution has changed our world today. Educational institutions are preparing students for a world in which cyber-physical systems are present in almost every business to remain competitive.

As a more practical and realistic approach to education, Education 4.0 produces excellent student learning outcomes. It’s critical to adapt to the changing world hence universities and colleges need to gear up to this massive transformation of bringing technology-driven design into the curricula with the assistance of educationists and other visionaries. The adoption of Education 4.0 helps higher education institutions to avoid any lacking in learning.

The author is Director, Consortium for Technical Education (CTE). Views are personal.