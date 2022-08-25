Educate Girls collaborates with Rajasthan govt to train government trainers ￼

Educate Girls, a non-profit organisation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan on Tuesday, August, 23, 2022, to train government trainers on using digital technology under the ‘Train the Trainer’ model, an official statement said. As per the agreement, the non-profit organisation working towards girls’ education will implement the ‘Train the Trainer’ model, it added.

Furthermore, the project aims to counter the impact of COVID-19 on children’s education across the state by training government teachers on using digital technology to collect real-time data on out-of-school children.

It further added that under the agreement, Educate Girls will train a group of district-level trainers and selected government teachers on digital technology for the identification of out-of-school children.

Educate Girls has leveraged technology through digital data collection techniques in identifying out-of-school children in the remotest parts of the state.

In addition, the NGO will support the project implementation and provide data analysis and a real-time data view for planning and course correction. “This initiative will be implemented in 33 districts of the state,” the statement said.

The initiative is scheduled to begin in August, 2022 and aims to increase the identification of out-of-school girls and make it easier to enrol and retain them in school. As a result, more girls will be able to complete their primary education, it further added.

“Educate Girls expects that with this digital technology, teachers will take less time in identifying and enrolling out-of-school children and real-time data analysis will be available at the state level,” Pallavi Singh, associate director, programs, Educate Girls, said.

With inputs from PTI.

