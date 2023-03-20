Educate Girls launches ‘Project Pragati’ to provide second chance education for girls, young women

Educate Girls, a non-profit organisation (NPO) has launched Project Pragati, which aims to empower 10 million girls to attain 10th-grade credentials within the next 10 years. This initiative offers a flexible approach to secondary education for adolescent girls and young women who are out of school, and it involves bringing them back to education through the government-open school system, according to an official statement.

By completing their 10th-grade examination, girls can unlock opportunities for entry-level jobs, traditional loans, vocational training, and further education. The project intends to empower women towards achieving autonomy, growth, and aspirations for an independent and financially inclusive life, the statement mentioned.

“For us, 2022 was about progress, about pushing our ambitious goal to provide education to every girl in India. With Project Pragati, it is our aim to ensure young women who have no hopes of being in school get a second chance at education and build a better life for themselves, Safeena Husain, founder, board member, Educate Girls, said.”

Project Pragati employs a programmatic approach that combines digital assistance with a human-centred and empathetic perspective. At its core, the program relies on a Prerak, a caring adult from the community who identifies adolescent girls and young women who have permanently dropped out of school. The Prerak then helps enrol them in an open school and provides support for their exam preparation through village-based learning camps, the statement added.