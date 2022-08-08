EduBridge Learning appoints ex-ZEE5 head Akshat Mohan Sharma as chief product and technology officer

Workforce development platform, EduBridge, has appointed Akshat Mohan Sharma as its chief product and technology officer. According to the official statement, Akshat will be responsible to spearhead the company’s expansion, focus on research and development, introduce new courses as per the current market need, among other roles. He will report directly to Girish Singhania, CEO, EduBridge to carve out the strategic plans and future roadmap for the organisation.

“We have appointed Akshat as chief product and technology officer. With his proven business acumen and domain expertise, he will add on and help take EduBridge to the next level. His diversified knowledge and experience will help us to achieve our mission to offer cutting edge, career development services and courses to all learners and make them job ready,” Girish Singhania, CEO, EduBridge, said.

As per the official statement, prior to joining EduBridge, Akshat was associated with ZEE5 as the head of product innovation and transformation. He has track record of leading the technology, product and data partnerships in education, banking, media and healthcare sectors. He was responsible in increasing the product adoption from zero to over 200 million users as head of advanced innovation and technology for Viacom18 (Voot).

The statement further mentioned, Akshat has over two decades of experience in product innovation and strategizing the adoption of new products across sectors. His key role includes the holistic career development of the students, ensuring a unique learning experience and providing a robust, micro-services-led system, empowering the learner as well as trainer side experience.

He will also be involved in strategising the ways of syncing ecosystem of EduBridge with various stages of career development cycle of a learner. In addition to these, Akshat will also lead the team for developing AI-driven user funnels, by refining segmentation with enhanced data taxonomy and creating a continuous data feedback loop channel. He will also contribute in creating readiness for additional models, geographies and subsequent user types.

Read Also: Students globally are eight months behind in their studies due to Covid-19, Mckinsey report reveals

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn