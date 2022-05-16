Edu Brain Academy announces admissions for academic year 2022-23

The Edu Brain Academy in collaboration with national and international universities to offer bachelor programmes in fashion design, fashion business management, communication design and interior architecture, hotel management and design. It has also announced plans to offers postgraduate programmes in fashion design and fashion technology.

The institute claims to offer these programmes through its creative studio-based education and strives to groom the next generation of designers and design thinkers at its campus in New Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand.

The Edu Brain Academy recently announced the opening of admissions at the Edu Brain Academy School of Design for undergraduate and postgraduate PG and diploma-level courses.

Eligible students can apply online and offline without any entrance exam. Admissions will be based on class 10 and 12 marks and merit.

For the degree course, students should have completed class 12 from any stream from a recognised board. For the diploma course, students should have passed class 10 in any stream from an approved school board.

The admissions process will be based on a personal interview. Last date for application is June 15, 2022.

