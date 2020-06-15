Edu-toys firm PlayShifu benefits from Covid-19

Bengaluru-based PlayShifu sells in about 15 countries. (Representational image)

Since the lockdown began, PlayShifu, the educational toys company, has seen a 300% rise in demand for its products. It currently offers 16 products under three AR learning platforms.

Shifu Orboot: AR planets to discover new people, places, cultures;

Shifu Plugo: AR-powered gaming system building STEAM skills through story-based challenges;

Shifu Tacto: Turns any tablet into an interactive board game, bringing games to the digital world.

Bengaluru-based PlayShifu sells in about 15 countries. For the US, which is its major market, e-commerce was open throughout the lockdown, and the March-April period saw 20% surge in demand for toys, in which the educational toys category saw 200% surge. Overall, PlayShifu said its products saw a 300% increase in demand.

PlayShifu has also witnessed over 50,000 new users registered on the Orboot and Plugo platforms. “Children around the world have spent a total of 2.4 million minutes on our platforms in the March-May period,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it will make its existing products better and will launch new ones. The Orboot platform will get a new dinosaurs’ globe in June, and a Mars globe in July. These products will be launched in the US to begin with, and later will be rolled out in other countries, including India. It phygital board games platform, Shifu Tacto, will be released later this year.