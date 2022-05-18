Edu Brain Overseas partners with SRM University to provide international internships and placements

SRM University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Edu Brain Overseas to provide assistance to international interning aspirants. As a part of the agreement, the programme will include getting application forms from international universities, providing career counselling, preparing documents, and submissions of documents and getting a visa.

Present in the event were Paramjit S. Jaswal, vice chancellor, SRM University, V Samuel Raj, registrar, SRM University, Delhi NCR Sonipat, Mithu Pandey, director (training and placements), SRM University, and Som Sharma, director, Edu Brain Overseas.

Sharma and Jaswal have claimed that the partnership aims to provide international internship programs and overseas placement opportunities to university students as per the academic calendars.

Edu Brain Overseas provides international internship programs in countries such as Dubai, Singapore, France, Australia and New Zealand and provides consultancy and training to study abroad aspirants.