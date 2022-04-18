Edu Brain Overseas partners with Desh Bhagat University to provide global exposure to students

Edu Brain Overseas, a vocational training and education consultancy has signed MoU with Desh Bhagat University to facilitate international platforms for students to get global exposure in international companies. Present in the event were Tajinder Kaur, pro-vice chancellor, Desh Bhagat University, and educators including A.S Bedi, Supriya Rai, and Som Sharma.

According to the collaboration, Edu Brain Overseas will provide complete assistance to international interning aspirants, which includes getting application forms from international universities, providing career counselling, preparing documents, and submissions of documents to ensure a smooth process in getting a visa.

Som Sharma, founder of Edu Brain Overseas has claimed that the partnership aims to provide international internship programs and overseas placement opportunities to university students as per the academic calendars.

Edu Brain Overseas provides international internship programs in countries such as Dubai, Singapore, France, Australia and New Zealand and provides consultancy and training to study abroad aspirants.

Read Also: upGrad bets on growth in Vietnam region, launches bilingual courses and local partnerships