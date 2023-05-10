Edu Brain Academy opens admissions for new academic years; here’s how to apply

The Edu Brain Academy, vocational training and education consultancy company recently announced the opening of admissions for its Edu Brain Academy School of Design for UG, PG and diploma-level courses.

According to an official release, the Edu Brain Academy has collaborated several national and International universities offering bachelor programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture, Hotel Management and Design. It also offers postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion technology.

The Institute offers these programmes through its creative studio-based education and strives to groom the next generation of designers and design thinkers at its campus in New Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand.

Also Read: IIM Calcutta joins forces with TimesPro; launches ‘Senior Management Programme’

Applications: Eligible students can apply online and offline. There is no entrance exam. Admissions will be based on grades 10th and 12th marks and merit.

Eligibility: For the degree course, students should have completed grade 12 from any stream from a recognised board. For the diploma course, students should have passed grade 10 in any stream from an approved school board. The admissions process will include personal interview and the last date to apply for admissions to the Edu Brain Academy School of Design is June 15, 2023.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn