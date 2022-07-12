Edu Brain Academy of Design announces scholarships worth Rs 1 crore in fashion designing courses

Edu Brain Academy, a design college, has announced scholarships worth Rs one crore to fashion designing course and interior design course students. The academy claims to have designed its courses with Industry based content of the latest technology combined with relevant academics training.

Interested candidates can apply for scholarships in courses including diploma in fashion design, for one or two years, bachelor in fashion design, BSc interior designing for three years, masters in fashion designing, diploma in interior design for one or two year, masters in interior design for 2 years. The last date of application is July 31, 2022.

According to the academy, the minimum scholarship amount is Rs 20,000 and the maximum is Rs 1,80,000. Furthermore, the scholarship grants would depend on the course structure of the students in degree and diploma courses. The scholarship is eligible for all design courses in fashion and interior at Edu Brain Academy all campuses.

The institute aims to allocate scholarship seats for their advanced degree, diploma , and certification courses. Interested candidates can apply on the given link in the official website of Edu Brain Academy.

“Students can take the scholarship with an eligibility test and on the basis of merit in class 12th after completion. pre screening by fashion professionals to offer a final amount of scholarships to the students,” an official statement said.

