Edu Brain Academy invites applications for its UG and PG courses

The Edu Brain Academy has announced opening of admissions at the Edu Brain Academy School of Design in under graduate (UG), post graduare (PG) and diploma-level courses. The institute offers these programmes through its creative studio-based education and strives to groom the next generation of designers and design thinkers at its campus in New Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand.

The eligible students can apply online and offline and there is no entrance exam. The admission will be done through personal interview. The eligibility criteria includes for the degree course, students should have completed class 12 from any stream from a recognised board and for the diploma course, students should have passed class 10 in any stream from an approved school board.

The last date to apply is April 30, 2022 and admissions will be based on class 10 and 12 marks and merit.

The Edu Brain Academy has collaborated with National and International universities offering bachelor programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture, Hotel Management and Design. It also offers postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion technology.

Read also: Sanskriti University invites applications for diploma, UG and PG courses