Role of edtech startups in helping Indian teachers to educate and earn abroad

By Rishabh Khanna,

Edtech startups in India are growing at an unprecedented rate. Undoubtedly, the country is now popularly addressed as the ‘edtech capital of the world’. This industry is predicted to grow massively in the coming months and reach a whopping valuation of $4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 39.77%.

It is well understood from this number that edtech startups are indispensable players in transforming the delivery and consumption of education in the country and globally. Not just that, the industry this big that is becoming even bigger has also revolutionised career choices and the professional growth graph of its audience, especially teachers.

This revolution is more than teachers catering to global students from their homes. It extends to creating a career in teaching at a scale unheard of in the past.

Edtech startups are leveraging technology to connect teachers with international schools and educational institutions, providing them with the resources and support they need to make the transition to teaching in a foreign country.

Let’s look into this in a little more detail, part by part.

How are edtech tech startups transforming learning for teachers?

Edtech startups are providing professional upskilling to teachers on demand through online professional learning platforms, relevant to the skill-driven market witnessed globally. In addition, they are bringing the best courses and experienced international teacher training experts right into the homes of their learners.

By providing Indian teachers with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a foreign classroom, these startups are helping to bridge the gap between the Indian education system and the more advanced educational systems found in other countries.

This is directly related to the career trajectory of such highly skilled teachers by empowering them at the global arena.

How are edtech startups helping Indian teachers earn abroad?

There is increasing competition for hunting the right talent across all industries. This means that the present generation of students need to be prepared accordingly to meet the scale of innovation and development. For this, our teachers too need to be nurtured in the right way so as to foster risk taking abilities and critical thinking. Hence, there is a growing need for skilled teachers across the globe.- ones who can foster the development of the right attitude in their students

Edtech startups are decisive facilitators here, providing teachers with access to a global network of potential employers. Many of these startups have built relationships with international schools and educational institutions, and they can connect Indian teachers with these schools and institutions in a way that would be difficult to do on their own.

By providing Indian teachers with access to a wide range of potential employers, these startups are increasing their chances of finding a job that is a good match for their skills and experience.

Edtech startups are also providing teachers with the opportunity to gain experience teaching in virtual classrooms. With the rise of distance and online learning, more and more international schools are looking for teachers who are comfortable and experienced with teaching in virtual environments. By providing teachers with access to virtual teaching tools and platforms, edtech startups are helping Indian teachers gain the experience and skills needed to succeed in this growing field.

Indian teachers teaching abroad can significantly benefit both sides, as international schools can access a pool of highly qualified and skilled teachers, and teachers here can have more opportunities for international teaching experiences. Hence, allowing teachers to take their careers to the next level in alignment with their dreams and aspirations.

Wrapping Up

The increasing number of Indian teachers looking to teach abroad is not only beneficial for the individual teachers but also for the country as a whole. Teaching abroad helps teachers to learn new methods and techniques, which they can bring back home to improve the quality of education in India.

Furthermore, it opens up opportunities for teachers to return to India with valuable international experience and skills, which can benefit the Indian education system as a whole.

The founder is founder, CEO of Suraasa. Views are personal.