EdTech platform Yougami raises $100K in its pre-seed funding, aims to to help kids develop skills

EdTech platform, Yougami by EkSlate has announced the closing of its pre-seed funding round and raised $100K with participation from Marwari Catalysts, Ankur Mishra and Dalpat Bhansali and other strategic investors from the ecosystem.

According to the company, the startup plans to utilise the raised amount for expanding its product offering, maximizing technology integration for enhanced learning, and scaling up business operations. In addition, the platform will also look to create high-impact marketing and expand its team across necessary verticals.

“At Yougami, we’re on a mission to create a community of skilled, responsible, and 21st-century-ready students and hence follow a learning approach of ‘UpSkilling’ and ‘Not Tutoring’,” Arjeeta C Singhvi, founder, CEO, Yougami, said.

“We feel that there’s a huge gap between the quality of the workforce entering the market and market requirements. At Yougami, we’re trying to bridge that gap by delivering the skills of tomorrow to the students,” Sudhanshu Vyas, co-founder, CMO, Yougami said. Yougami’s aim is to help kids develop skills, which usually does not happen solely through the school curriculum.

With inputs from PTI.

