Edtech PlanetSpark introduces Spark Tank

It is inspired by Shark Tank, and is for children under the age of 17 years

Ahead of the release of Shark Tank’s first season in India, edtech firm PlanetSpark—with an aim to train children become confident communicators—has announced the ‘Spark Tank’. As part of this, children under the age of 17 years will present their million-buck business ideas to impress the jury, in a bid to bag investment from these ‘sharks’. The Spark Tank jury will comprise of esteemed business personalities including the marquee angel investor Vikas Kuthiala.

During this mega event spanning four weeks, kids aged 7-17 years from across India, the USA, the UAE and Europe will be pitching their business ideas to become one of the youngest entrepreneurs globally. “Students will be judged not only on the merit of their business idea but also their ability to communicate and successfully sell the idea to the jury members,” PlanetSpark said.

Co-founder Maneesh Dhooper said, “Introducing Spark Tank is very well-integrated with our focus on making children confident communicators and training them in vocational skills, of which communication and public speaking is a huge part. The idea is to also spark their entrepreneurial ambitions by giving them an early head-start. With so many teen business icons emerging from all over the world in the recent years, we want to deploy a holistic approach which is not only restricted to training sessions but also its practical application. Moreover, this is also a great opportunity to enable and groom those kids who genuinely have the spark to become the leaders of tomorrow.”

To register their entry, all participants must make a video presentation of up to 3 minutes explaining the preliminary business idea and submit it by December 23. The competition is open to all students of PlanetSpark above Grade 3, of which the top 15 entries will be shortlisted for the next round. Post the following rounds of screening, only six students will be given a chance to present their ideas to the jury, in the main event to be held live on YouTube, on January 10.