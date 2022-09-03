Educational revolution: Has online learning become synonymous with ed-tech?

By Alex Groege

As the virtual world moves to unplugged settings with everything being reopened, some industries have found their boats in troubled waters. One of them is ed-tech. The great ed-tech crash has been surprising, but many online learning institutions and incubators for skill development are still going full steam ahead. In India, some of the select futuristic learning and tech enhancement skill centers have recorded their highest ever enrolments in the month of May 2022. In the coming months, many different ed-tech brands can be back on track and propel the acclivitous ascension path once again. The ed-tech sector is constantly learning and relearning. They are reinventing themselves and reinvigorating their teams to strengthen themselves to provide a quality experience for students and hit the enrolment jackpots. A few reasons that can be attributed to the contrasting stories of the industry are as follows:

Target audience and their tenacity for tech

The learning centers of the twenty-first century are the blooming tech skill-updating facilities that accelerate the careers of professionals and prospective professionals to their full potential. Online is valued over offline owing to the ease it offers and its ability to overcome geographical limitations. The sole obstacle preventing individuals from enrolling in online courses before COVID was the ambiguous value proposition for digital lectures, which has now been tried and tested.

On the other hand, the reopening of schools has led to a decline in enrollment, particularly in the K-12 and entrance-based coaching segments. The time available to learners outside of their educational obligations has proved a formidable obstacle. Despite the fact that k-12 giants like edu-tech brands are presently shrinking, this is mostly because they actively worked towards a 7x to 100x extremely rapid surge during the epidemic, and the current phase is just leveling the spike and balancing demand and supply to normal levels. This does not mean there will be a collapse in the educational technology industry, but rather a leveling impact in that sector will be conspicuous over the span of the next few years. However, when it comes to professional skill up-gradation, there is a staunch conviction among the industry experts that this is only the beginning as more and more tech employment enhancement incubators are showing themselves to deliver a higher quality placement ratio than even most of the universities out there.

Breaking the basics of the business models at work

Business models predicated on large outlays of cash are about to feel the brunt of this shift because their rivals, who are growing their brands organically and using less money, will be in a better position to take off and soar higher.

The need for upskilling in the mercurial age

With recession and inflation on the horizon, investors will be very choosy in their investment decisions. While value-added education in K-12 is unquestionably necessary, those who cannot afford it are aware that they may continue without making this investment for their children. This is not the case for working professionals. A recession, on the other hand, encourages professionals to upgrade their abilities and be prepared for the worst, so that in the case of a layoff, it does not impact them or their career. This basic evaluation of the necessity plays a significant effect in customers’ purchase decisions.

Normalization has started, but the majority of online learning segments will continue to provide a range of challenges in the future years. Despite the fact that the post-pandemic world will never be the same with the digital world playing such a significant part, firms are embracing a hybrid model for their staff. People would have access to a vast selection of online e-learning resources, thereby generating a fiercely competitive climate for e-learning platforms. Compared to offline learning settings, online learning environments will encounter similar issues, and those working on such components must find solutions. A strong learning experience, an interactive and appealing online ecosystem, resourceful customer support, and reliable after-service are very much the need of the hour.

Vantage view: Eclectic options for bespoke benefits in education

The growing hybridization of edtech companies is a natural progression as education alters with the growth of digitization and developing technology. The fast popularity of online education will continue, but classroom programs will improve learning, student-teacher contact, and group projects. Soon, Ed-tech will offer its customers a hybrid model that will let them choose, based on their preferences, whether they want to learn online, offline, or through a mix of both.

The author is chairman, managing director at ITLH.

