Edtech must assume more responsibility

By Manan Khurma

Indian edtech is a rapidly evolving landscape. While the past decade has witnessed the rise of the edtech industry, the pandemic has seen the industry grow manifold, with parents looking at a viable after-school programme to help their children who are struggling with school coursework. The rise in adoption of online learning tools to ensure continuity in learning has not only disrupted the education industry but also paved the way forward for edtech companies towards the future of learning. The highly competitive edtech space has seen players develop innovative approaches towards hybrid learning that combines classroom engagement with digital learning tools to give students a more personalised approach to learning, while also promoting classroom engagement.

Edtech is estimated to have garnered a massive $3.81 billion in funding between January and August 2021—nearly a four-fold jump from $971.5 million in funding during the same period a year earlier. As the edtech revolution recalibrates how the world approaches education and learning, use of advanced technologies such as AI/ML, AR/VR along with content analytics is the future of edtech, where students will learn with a scientific approach resulting in improved learning outcomes. As the pace of technology adoption accelerates, the responsibility on the edtech community has never been greater.

The author is founder & chairman, Cuemath