Edtech major upGrad records over 10,000 graduates in 2022, sees highest CTC hike of 567%

Continuing its growth trajectory, edtech major upGrad witnessed robust academic performance in 2022 as more than 10,000 learners completed their online courses with its domestic and international university partners and graduated in just one calendar year. In 2022, it saw the highest CTC hike of 567% in the time period between October and December within its MBA domain.

According to upGrad reports, MBA was deemed to be the most preferred hiring domain for recruiters during the year followed by data science, machine learning and AI, and digital marketing, respectively. The trends can be traced back to the rising demand for data-skilled professionals and individuals who demonstrate the right set of leadership skills and business acumen.

As per the report, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai topped the recruiting charts while Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai were amongst the next popular hiring locations.

Phalgun Kompalli, upGrad co-founder, said the company zeroes in on extensive domain research and market analysis before its curriculum is designed in sync with the industry leaders and academic experts, and added: “We meticulously assess the hiring trends and then accordingly prepare projects which could empower learners with accurate hands-on training. It has been one of our biggest strengths.”

“Our mentors closely observe learners throughout their module and monitor their learning progress. They nudge them at frequent intervals to ensure learners complete their assignments and exams on time. The company’s focus has remained on improving career outcomes and continuous growth helps us with adequate adrenaline to work harder,” he added.

In 2022, upGrad facilitated placements for over 1200 students into the MBA domain. As per industry estimates, data science-related jobs are the most sought-after tech jobs worldwide and are estimated to be the third-highest paying, which is expected to create 11 million jobs by 2026.

“In the last few years, the demand for upskilled talent is rising. Companies tend to provide opportunities for upskilled talent since they have a unique combination of corporate exposure and domain-based qualification,” said co-founder and head of placements at upGrad Rekrut.