Edtech in 2020: Last one year has been phenomenal, three trends for next year

The surge witnessed by edtech companies in the professional education space over the last one year has been nothing less than phenomenal. I see three trends shaping edtech in 2020 and beyond.

Revenue growth: We, at Great Learning, have seen significant growth over the past year with professionals increasingly opting for high-quality upskilling courses that can help them achieve career transitions. Many edtech firms are expected to see revenue growth in 2020 and beyond.

Freshers opting for courses in data science, AI, ML: Industry expectations from freshers have changed drastically. Corporates want to hire professionals that are good at new-age skills like devops, data science, machine learning and the cloud. We saw great demand for our data science course that helps fresh graduates build a career in data science and analytics.

Tech firms partnering with edtech platforms: Reskill is the buzzword echoing off corporate walls as companies are driving large-scale initiatives among the existing workforce to build a continuous learning culture. Skilling has become a priority for corporates. In 2020, we will see technology companies partnering with edtech platforms, which will work with corporates to deliver tailor-made programmes keeping in mind the roles and requirements within the organisation.

The author is co-founder, Great Learning