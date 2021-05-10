  • MORE MARKET STATS

Edtech: Fliplearn aims to onboard 50 lakh students by 2025

May 10, 2021 3:30 AM

Puts plans into action to serve 5,000 schools by March 2025

Fliplearn Edge, a learning platform for schools that was launched just before the first lockdown in 2020, has announced an ambitious plan to enrol 50 lakh students and 5,000 schools across India by March 2025.

Fliplearn Edge, an app that offers personalised learning experience with interactive content, has recorded a surge in the number of subscribers with over 4 lakh school students, 18,000 teachers, and more than 400 schools getting onboard in this transition period since 2020 when the government-prescribed lockdowns shut schools across India.

Fliplearn Edge was launched in March 2020 by Fliplearn, and it allows for seamless communication, automated homework, and class assessment solution for school administration and teachers. The platform also offers gamified quizzes as a participative learning experience, thereby improving the cognitive abilities of students and increasing their attention span.

An award-winning online subscription-based teaching and learning platform, Fliplearn Edge also offers curated content from world-class players for the Indian K-12 Landscape. The app has been designed to supplement a child’s learning with the help of fun and interactive digital content that has been mapped to all education boards in India. It is specifically designed for schools, and offers everything needed for a virtual learning experience and continued learning. It is also a bridge communication between teachers and parents.

In September 2020, Fliplearn had announced free access to its Fliplearn Edge platform up to March 2022, with an aim to help bridge the learning gap created due to the pandemic. Divya Lal, founder and MD, Fliplearn, said, “We launched the Fliplearn platform with a vision to provide a complete academic solution for students and have tried to design our app in such a manner that students, parents and teachers can integrate into its interface seamlessly. Our focus is continuous learning and unhindered education for all. We have set an ambitious target for Fliplearn and hope to enlarge our footprint in tier-2 and tier-3 cities so that students from these cities can also have access to quality content and affordable e-learning.”

