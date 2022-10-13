Made in Heaven! Why traditional institutes and technology companies are wooing each other

What was perhaps an arranged marriage, is now a marriage of convenience, thanks to the rising role of technology in education. Case in point, this August, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies collaborated with Sony India Software Centre to support economically challenged students and provide industry-ready technical skills. Next, in September, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) partnered with Deakin University to co-develop corporate learning programmes. Around the same time, Mitsubishi Electric India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras Research Park to promote programmes on sustainable technologies.

“During the pandemic, educational institutions had to adopt technology which further changed modes of practices and communication. Besides, reduction in cost of operation is believed to be a reason behind the move,” Ankur Mathur, vice president, business unit head, education, Tata Consultancy Services told FE Education.

According to industry experts, collaboration with companies for placements and student fees are most important source of revenue. This will further help to understand industry-requirements and design relevant academic courses to acquire students. Moreover, industry-academia collaboration will provide ground experience to students and smoothen the process of career transition. Furthermore, this will help to bridge the gap between students of metro cities vis-a-vis smaller towns. “As a part of the industry-academia partnership, students from tier-2 and tier-3 students will get opportunities to appear for the placements of eminent companies, which otherwise would have been difficult for them,” Vidya Yeravdekar, pro chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, said.

In addition, according to ed-tech players, with the advancement of technology, institutions seems to have shifted towards digitalisation of the academic ecosystem. “For instance, an old university which needs to maintain documents, such as faculty or alumni records, or conduct events, can partner with tech solution providers to smoothen the process and it will also enable them to create a community,” Ismat Ahmad, CEO, Filo – an edtech firm, said.

