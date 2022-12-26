Education 2022: Ed-tech companies look beyond digital to geographical expansions

‘Online, hybrid, or offline?’ is a question which has hounded the ed-tech industry in 2022. Despite being in a conundrum, most ed-tech platforms seem to have shifted to offline modes with significant expansion of physical centres. FE Education brings the list of top ed-tech players who have taken a U-turn from online to offline in 2022.

Unacademy launches 15 centres

In June, 2022, ed-tech major Unacademy announced the launch of 15 offline centres within a month. The first centre was opened in Kota, Rajasthan in the same month. In FY23, Unacademy plans to have 100,000 students across offline centres in 12 months, as per various media reports.

upGrad opens its first bricks and mortar classes

In July, 2022, upGrad launched five new physical centres in Jabalpur, Delhi, Patna, Kolhapur, and Kottayam. In FY23, the company aims to open 26 centres in addition to the 26 existing ones.

Physics Wallah kicks off first centre

With its baby steps in Unicorn club of ed-techs, Physics Wallah kicked off its first offline centre in Kota, Rajasthan this year. The company claims to have taken more than 1000 admissions in its physical centre. The centre will assist engineering and medical aspirants.

Vedantu starts its first offline batches

Online education service provider, Vedantu, in June, launched its first physical centre in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. However, the company plans to experiment with hybrid models, on restoring the industrial ecosystem.

Byju’s plans to open 500 tuition centre

Pushing forth its growth trajectory, Byju’s announced plans to go hybrid with the launch of 500 tuition centres across 200 cities in India. Meanwhile, the company started its offline operation in Jammu this year.