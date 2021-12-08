Edtech can do wonders for modern educational institutions: Nitin Vijay, Founder & MD of Motion Education

Educators are learning new technologies to help students with better learning outcomes.

For those who do have access to the right technology, there is evidence that learning online can be more effective in a number of ways. The lockdown phase also witnessed the establishment of many online learning apps and also helped many existing e-learning apps reach out to millions of users. The users or subscribers’ graph of such e-learning apps in India and across showed a significant soar and it talks much about the revenue generated by these e-learning apps. Most of the online learning apps in India and even across the globe offer lucrative offers to grab attention and attract subscribers. Financial Express Online caught up with Nitin Vijay, Founder & Managing Director of Motion Education, which prepares students for JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads and other competitive exams, and talked about the Indian edtech industry and more. Excerpts:

Please tell us about your company and the idea behind it?

Motion Education (ME) is a leading educational institution in the country, known for preparing students for JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads, and other competitive exams. After completing engineering from IIT-BHU, I decided to help aspiring engineers, doctors and scientists with quality knowledge and competitive skills. Hence, to provide them with the best coaching experience, we founded ME, a pantheon for prep courses, in December 2007.

We started this venture with only 10, 000 rupees. After 14 years ME along with its study centers across 41 cities in India, is all set to achieve Rs 100 crores revenue in this fiscal year (FY 2021-22). Today, the organisation is also excelling in the Ed-tech landscape and recently launched many hybrid learning models.

Can you describe your business model?

At Motion Education, we prepare students for various competitive exams like JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads through many short-term and long-term courses via offline and online modes.

What are your views on edtech during the pandemic and can you share your insights on the future?

Edtech can do wonders for modern educational institutions. Be it the task of curtailing administrative costs, coordination among offshore teams, or measurement of results, EdTech is phenomenal at all fronts. Equipped with Pattern Analysis and Trend Algorithms, today’s teachers have better assessment tools that give a comprehensive analysis of every student. Besides, EdTech is enabling researchers and content developers to prepare customized study material for the students.

Why do you think that there is a need for your company to exist in today’s market? What would you like to change about this industry?

Motion Education is the realization of our dream of making quality education both accessible and affordable in India. And, we have achieved this mission to a great extent. Over the years, ME evolved into an enviable Ed-tech brand; set many new benchmarks and standards in the industry. The institution is moving on an unsurpassed growth trajectory in Kota (Rajasthan) and its branches are sprawling in 41 cities across India. Motion Education is constantly innovating its services, teaching methodology, and study material, and the results are both conspicuous and rewarding.

Why do you choose to target JEE/NEET aspirants? What type of problems do children face and how startups like you are resolving them?

Both my father and I are engineers by qualification. Physics and Mathematics are our most loved subjects. Aspirants of JEE and NEET often find these two subjects challenging, but our customised course material and student-friendly pedagogy help them to change their fear into motivation.

How cutting edge technology is changing the education pattern in India?

Start-ups with advanced digital infrastructure and well-trained staff in the education sector are investing massively in AI, ML, and other smart technologies to bag profound opportunities in the rapidly growing EdTech industry of India. Customised Content emerges as a Holy Grail in the AI-enabled ecosystem. Today, academic as well as corporate institutes are embracing EdTech to foster learning for varied purposes. Based on the growth trends, experts believe that EdTech in India will be a $10.4 billion industry by 2025 and $30 billion by 2030.

Please tell us about the funds you are raising and how they are going to help your business model?

There was no fund-raising in the immediate past. Rather, we are investing a large chunk of our annual income on technology and infrastructure. Recently, Motion Education inaugurated its new multi-story building “Daksh” situated at Dadabari, Kota. Spread over an area of 50000 sqft, Daksh is well-equipped with all the modern facilities and quality infrastructure to impart efficacious educational solutions.

Going forward, what will be your major focus areas? What are your expansion plans?

After a stunning success in the institutional coaching landscape of India, Motion Education intends to fill the supply side gap in the education sector by providing a platform to budding edupreneurs to unleash their potential and innovative skills. MyBizKid, a futuristic online entrepreneurship program for kids seamlessly align with the objectives of PM Modi’s three flagship programs viz., Startup India, Skill India, and Digital India. Beyond infusing skills in children, the program motivates them to harvest those skills in individual and community interest. Its practical approach guides kids to be the next big thing rather than being just skilled talent.