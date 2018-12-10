Edtech: Brainly aims to expand in India

A peer-to-peer approach is the one wherein students and experts engage and support one-another by solving doubts pertaining to a certain subject matter

With roughly 10 million students, parents and teachers in India already accessing its platform each month, Brainly, the world’s largest peer-to-peer learning and knowledge sharing community, is now looking at further expanding its operations in the country.

“We see a great potential for peer-to-peer learning in India,” said Michal Borkowski, co-founder and CEO of the company that has headquarters in Poland and New York. “We have observed that both parents and students in India are highly aware of the importance of education and are constantly looking for new and better ways for improving their learning efficiency, but are mostly limited to seeking private tuitions.” He believes that Brainly’s peer-to-peer learning approach is a “perfect fit for India.”

A peer-to-peer approach is the one wherein students and experts engage and support one-another by solving doubts pertaining to a certain subject matter, helping with a grasp over the concept instead of a mere solution. Brainly acts as a guide that provides understanding of specific academic topics, and Borkowski said the company has a proven track record of success “with 83% students crediting the platform for expanding their knowledge base, 84% claiming that it has boosted their curiosity and a further 80% remarking that it has empowered them to embrace challenging situations.”

Globally, Brainly has a monthly user base of around 100 million students, parents, teachers and experts, hailing from 35 countries. “We aspire to be a resource for everyone who wants to share and gain knowledge … in India, we want to emerge as an alternative for private tutoring,” added Borkowski.