Edtech 2020: Out with the old school

By Zishaan Hayath

Learning using the virtual medium has become highly popular over the last decade—from basic education and corporate learning to even medical training. In fact, over the last couple of years, we have started recognising technology as a format of learning that can be employed in different sectors and is familiar and reliable.

With edtech continuing to evolve, let’s take a look at the trends that will make a significant impact on the sector.

Live classes and interactive video learning: Interactive video-based content is fast taking the centre stage of the e-learning community. With students finding it much easier to watch educational content than reading, more and more students have been adopting this because of the ease of learning.

Game-based learning: Gamification is being used to create intangible benefits by combining learning with entertainment. Being on the leaderboard, collecting badges, getting a trophy helps drive engagement and reduce drop-out rates.

Social learning: Humans are social creatures; making use of learning while collaborating with peers and teachers has seen good results, and it’s a trend that will be further explored in the coming year. Students these days feel comfortable learning via chats, forums, screen sharing and other social tools that help them to reach out to peers who might have similar learning problems as themselves.

AI as learning assistants: Artificial intelligence and machine learning are making drastic changes in education as we know it. The ability to process a vast amount of data in a short period of time by these technologies has helped improve teaching and learning levels noticeably. AI has enabled identifying individual strengths and weakness of students, giving rise to adaptive e-learning platforms. AI has helped in the growth of edtech, and will continue to do so in 2020 and beyond.

The author is CEO & founder, Toppr, the edtech company