Edmingle raises $1 million in its Pre-Series A Round led by IAN

Edmingle, a SaaS platform for small and medium-sized training and coaching businesses, has raised $1 million in its Pre-Series A Round, led by the Indian Angel Network (IAN). Investors Jaideep Mehta, Rahul Mahipal, and Vasudevan led the funding round at IAN. Besides IAN, Keiretsu Forum joined the Pre-Series A round, along with previous investors, SucSEED Indovation Fund and Mumbai Angels Network. With this investment, Edmingle will expand globally, scale its marketing and sales channels, as well as automate their product to help training businesses grow sales, and retain learners globally.

According to an official release Edmingle’s mission is to empower training and education businesses to catalyse the spread of quality education and training globally. The platform enables training businesses to create their online courses and services, automate their enrolment process and payment collection, and deliver their courses in a highly engaging self-paced or live mode. The platform further helps in managing learner communications, provides analytical reporting for business owners and creators to get insights into the performance of their online Academy, the release said.

Further, the statement said that Edmingle’s online training academy can be fully white-labeled and customised to the needs of customers, thus giving them full control over their brand, data and content security.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Edmingle witnessed a 400% boost in student engagement as the professional and coaching market segment continues to soar online or, at the least, follow a hybrid approach. Edmingle has grown over 5X in revenues, customer base and valuation since their Seed round in June 2021, the release said.

“Given the highly personalized nature of professional and vocational training categories, we believe that a huge number of independent organisations and individual experts have the opportunity to create a profitable and niche market for themselves. While these organisations and creators are masters of their content, the biggest barrier to their growth is a scalable and easily maintainable technology platform, and that’s exactly what Edmingle solves for them,” Gaurav Doshi, founder, CEO, Edmingle, said.

Jaideep Mehta, IAN Lead Investor said, “Edmingle has a noble mission to help traditional education and training institutions digitalize and embrace the new way of teaching and knowledge distribution. The platform’s business model is capital efficient and has sound unit economics, which gives us the confidence to partner with them through their journey.”

Currently, India is the second-largest e-learning market. The Indian EdTech market is projected to touch $30 billion by 2031 from $700-800 million in 2021.